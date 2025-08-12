Miss Universe Latina winner honored in Perth Amboy homecoming

Perth Amboy celebrated its own as Yamilex Hernández returned home a pageant champion and community inspiration.

Yamilex - (C) Telemundo

Perth Amboy, NJ – Cheers and applause filled Perth Amboy City Hall on Friday as the community welcomed home Yamilex Hernández, the first-ever Miss Universe Latina, following her victory on Telemundo’s national stage.

Hernández, a 2013 graduate of Perth Amboy High School, moved to the city from the Dominican Republic at age 13. Her recent win was celebrated not only for her poise and talent but also for her advocacy on mental health education.

Mayor Helmin J. Caba honored Hernández with a proclamation, an engraved star plaque, and a City of Perth Amboy pin she will take to Thailand for the upcoming Miss Universe competition. “Her journey from Perth Amboy to the world stage shows what is possible when determination and pride come together,” Caba said.

New Jersey Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez also presented a proclamation from the state Legislature, commending Hernández for serving as an inspiring role model for young women. In her remarks, Hernández encouraged the crowd to “believe in yourself, work hard, anything is possible.”

Key Points

  • Perth Amboy native Yamilex Hernández returns home after winning Miss Universe Latina
  • City and state leaders honored her with proclamations and gifts at City Hall
  • Hernández will represent the community at the Miss Universe competition in Thailand
