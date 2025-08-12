Mount Rainier continues work on crosswalk, ADA ramp, and speed hump upgrades

MOUNT RAINIER, MD – Construction crews are moving ahead this week on the city’s High-Visibility Crosswalks, ADA Ramps, and Speed Humps Project, with work scheduled at multiple intersections and streets through the week of August 11.

According to city officials, thermoplastic crosswalk striping will take place along Bunker Hill Road at 30th, 31st, 33rd, and 37th Streets. Speed hump markings are planned for 4400 29th Street, 4015 36th Street, 4304 Russell Avenue, and 3106 Taylor Street. Sealcoating for asphalt intersection treatments is also set for 30th and Shepherd Street, and Bunker Hill Road at the four intersections slated for crosswalk striping.

Recent work completed as of August 8 includes the installation of new speed humps at seven locations, as well as ADA-compliant ramps and crosswalks at key intersections along Chillum Road, 34th Street, and 30th Street. Additional ADA ramps have been installed at multiple points on Bunker Hill Road.

During construction, intermittent sidewalk and road closures, parking restrictions, and pedestrian detours will be in effect in active work zones.

——

Key Points

Crosswalk striping, speed hump markings, and sealcoating underway this week in Mount Rainier

New speed humps, ADA ramps, and crosswalks completed at several intersections as of August 8

Temporary closures, parking restrictions, and pedestrian detours in place during construction