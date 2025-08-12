New Jersey expecting beautiful beach weather this weekend followed by mid-week showers

After a soggy midweek, New Jersey will be basking in a bright, warm weekend perfect for the beach.

by Breaking Local News Report

Trenton, NJ – Fog greeted New Jersey early Tuesday morning, but forecasters say the bigger weather story will be midweek showers giving way to a sunny and warm weekend both inland and at the shore.

Tuesday’s weather will bring mostly sunny skies after early morning fog clears, with highs reaching near 90 degrees. Light southerly winds are expected in the afternoon, and clouds will increase overnight with patchy fog forming after 11 p.m. Lows will dip to around 69 degrees.

Wednesday will start with some sun but turn unsettled in the afternoon, as a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms develops after 2 p.m. Highs will be near 89 degrees, with scattered storms continuing into the night.

Thursday looks to be the wettest day of the week, with a 50% chance of showers and storms by late morning. Highs will approach 91 degrees before skies begin to clear late Thursday night.

From Friday onward, the forecast shifts to sunshine, with highs in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday, and a hotter 93 degrees expected Sunday. Clear skies are predicted for both Saturday and Sunday, setting up ideal beach and outdoor conditions across the state.

Key Points

  • Showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Thursday before clearing
  • Friday through Sunday forecast calls for sunny skies and warm temperatures
  • Ideal weekend weather expected for both inland areas and the Jersey Shore
