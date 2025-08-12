New Yorker accused of stealing nearly $500K from Ocean Township employer

Freehold, NJ – A 28-year-old New York man is facing charges after prosecutors say he stole almost half a million dollars from his former Ocean Township employer over a three-year period while working as the company’s bookkeeper.

Joseph Hardoon, of Valley Stream, New York, was charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking following an investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Unit. Authorities allege that between 2021 and 2024, Hardoon diverted $497,500 from the business.

The probe began after the company reported the suspected theft to authorities. Hardoon was charged Monday, August 11, and released on a summons, pending court proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Costanzo. Hardoon is represented by attorney William Cunningham of Toms River. Prosecutors note that the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Key Points

Joseph Hardoon, 28, charged with stealing $497,500 from Ocean Township employer

Alleged theft occurred between 2021 and 2024 while serving as bookkeeper

Defendant released on summons, case pending in Monmouth County Superior Court