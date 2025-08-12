Newark police seek suspects in $3,500 designer goods burglary

NEWARK, NJ – Just before dawn Monday, two suspects broke into a Halsey Street business and made off with thousands of dollars in designer merchandise, police said.

At about 3:52 a.m. on August 11, officers responded to the 100 block of Halsey Street, where the store owner reported that a man and a woman entered through a rear entrance, opened a glass display case, and stole belts, watches, and hats valued at $3,500. The pair fled through the same rear exit.

The burglary was captured on the store’s surveillance system, and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr., is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Newark Police Division’s Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477), and may be eligible for a reward.

Key Points

A man and woman stole $3,500 in designer belts, watches, and hats from a Newark store

The burglary happened early Monday through a rear entrance on Halsey Street

Police released surveillance images and are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects

