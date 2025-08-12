NYC Department of Education employee arrested in Queens assault case

QUEENS, NY – A 21-year-old New York City Department of Education employee was taken into custody Monday evening in connection with an assault in the 105th Precinct.

Police say Marcus Davis was arrested at 5:29 p.m. and charged with assault and harassment. Details surrounding the incident have not been released, and it is unclear whether it occurred on or off school grounds.

The case remains under investigation.

