NYC Department of Education employee arrested in Queens assault case

A young city education worker is facing assault and harassment charges after a Monday evening arrest in Queens.

by Breaking Local News Report
Empty Classroom - File Photo - Bigstock Photo

QUEENS, NY – A 21-year-old New York City Department of Education employee was taken into custody Monday evening in connection with an assault in the 105th Precinct.

Police say Marcus Davis was arrested at 5:29 p.m. and charged with assault and harassment. Details surrounding the incident have not been released, and it is unclear whether it occurred on or off school grounds.

The case remains under investigation.

——
Key Points

  • NYC DOE employee Marcus Davis, 21, arrested Monday in Queens
  • Charged with assault and harassment in 105th Precinct
  • Circumstances of incident not yet disclosed
Related News:  Police investigating groping incident in Brooklyn
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Staten Island mother and son extradited to New...

Woman sought after early morning subway assault in...

Police seek suspect in Bronx robbery that left...

Bronx man accused of window break-in and assault...

Six New Yorkers hit $50K Powerball prizes in...

Manhattan corner store sells winning lottery ticket

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.