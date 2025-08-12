One dead, one missing after explosion at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works

CLAIRTON, PA – A deadly explosion rocked the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant late Tuesday morning, leaving one worker dead, one still unaccounted for, and multiple others injured.

The blast was reported at 10:51 a.m. inside a battery operating area of the facility. Rescue teams have located and airlifted one of two initially missing workers to a hospital, where their condition is unknown. Nine others were transported to area hospitals with various injuries.

Explosion today at the US Steel Coke Works in Clairton, PA. @SenFettermanPA was on the scene following the explosion.

Steel making is dangerous work.

@SenFettermanPA was on the scene following the explosion.

Fourteen local fire departments and 20 EMS agencies responded, with two medics also taken to a hospital for evaluation. Officials say multiple secondary explosions were reported, but no additional injuries occurred.

Allegheny County Emergency Services is coordinating with local agencies as the search for the remaining missing individual continues.

Key Points

