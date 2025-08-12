Police seek two suspects in chain-snatching at Brook Avenue subway station

BRONX, NY – A 47-year-old man was robbed of his chain Monday evening while waiting for a train at the Brook Avenue subway station, police said.

The incident occurred around 5:42 p.m. on August 11 on the northbound platform of the 6 train. According to police, two unidentified men approached the victim, forcibly took the chain from his neck, and fled on foot. The victim was not injured.

The first suspect is described as having a medium complexion and was last seen wearing a black headwrap, black t-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers, carrying a black backpack. The second suspect is described as having a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is urged to contact police.