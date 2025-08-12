Pregnant Ohio woman found dead in sealed storage bag, two men arrested

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, OH — The body of a 28-year-old pregnant woman found inside a sealed storage tote earlier this month has led to the arrest of two men as authorities investigate her suspicious death.

Brittany Fuhr-Storms was discovered on August 3 after Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible body near Jackson Township. Her remains were found naked, wrapped in towels and a tarp, and stuffed inside a large plastic storage container with the lid screwed shut. The container was initially mistaken for a cooler.

An autopsy later confirmed Fuhr-Storms was pregnant at the time of her death.

Detectives traced her last known address to a home in Middletown, where they executed a narcotics-related search warrant. Two men were arrested at the scene and told police they had information about Fuhr-Storms’ death. Authorities have not yet released their names or detailed the charges.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Bruner described the tote as the kind used to store large household items, like holiday decorations. He said the discovery was both disturbing and deeply suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing, and the official cause of death has not been released.

——

Key Points

Brittany Fuhr-Storms, 28, was pregnant when she was found dead in a sealed storage tote in Jackson Township

Two men were arrested during a Middletown drug raid linked to the case

Her body was wrapped in towels and a tarp; the investigation remains active