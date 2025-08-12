Pregnant Ohio woman found dead in sealed storage bag, two men arrested

A pregnant woman’s body found sealed in a plastic tote has led to two arrests and a growing Ohio homicide investigation.

by Breaking Local News Report
Crime scene investigation - File Photo.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, OH — The body of a 28-year-old pregnant woman found inside a sealed storage tote earlier this month has led to the arrest of two men as authorities investigate her suspicious death.

Brittany Fuhr-Storms was discovered on August 3 after Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible body near Jackson Township. Her remains were found naked, wrapped in towels and a tarp, and stuffed inside a large plastic storage container with the lid screwed shut. The container was initially mistaken for a cooler.

An autopsy later confirmed Fuhr-Storms was pregnant at the time of her death.

Detectives traced her last known address to a home in Middletown, where they executed a narcotics-related search warrant. Two men were arrested at the scene and told police they had information about Fuhr-Storms’ death. Authorities have not yet released their names or detailed the charges.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Bruner described the tote as the kind used to store large household items, like holiday decorations. He said the discovery was both disturbing and deeply suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing, and the official cause of death has not been released.

——
Key Points

  • Brittany Fuhr-Storms, 28, was pregnant when she was found dead in a sealed storage tote in Jackson Township
  • Two men were arrested during a Middletown drug raid linked to the case
  • Her body was wrapped in towels and a tarp; the investigation remains active
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

ICE detainee dies at Processing Center in Pennsylvania

Police release video of bicycle-riding suspect in Laurel...

Pumpkin spice season arrives early at Krispy Kreme...

Salem EMT arrested in global child exploitation operation

Mario Lopez to host new ‘Toddler of the...

Chick-fil-A rolls out fall menu with Cherry Berry...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.