Queens man shot in the head and killed inside Richmond Hill home, person of interest in custody

A man was shot dead inside a Queens home Tuesday night — and police already have someone in custody.

NYPD police vehicle - File Photo
QUEENS, NY – A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in the head inside a Richmond Hill residence Tuesday evening, prompting a swift police response and the detainment of a person of interest as investigators work to determine what led to the deadly incident.

At approximately 7:44 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at 97-34 103rd Street, located within the confines of the NYPD’s 102nd Precinct. Upon entering the location, police found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, pending family notification.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities have not yet released information regarding charges or a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

Key Points

  • A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Tuesday evening in Richmond Hill, Queens
  • The victim was pronounced dead at the scene; his identity has not yet been released
  • A person of interest was taken into custody as the investigation continues
