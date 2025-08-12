Queens woman, 82, attacked in broad daylight for necklace as thief flees north on foot

A brazen jewelry snatch left an elderly Queens woman bruised and a thief on the run.

by Breaking Local News Report

QUEENS, NY – In a quiet Queens neighborhood on Tuesday morning, an elderly woman was suddenly ambushed inside her own building by a thief who ripped a gold necklace from her neck before sprinting off down the street.

Around 11 a.m., an unidentified man entered a residential building near 42nd Street and 43rd Avenue. Once inside, he crept up behind an 82-year-old resident and forcibly yanked her necklace—worth approximately $800—off her neck, according to reports.

The suspect then fled on foot, bolting north on 42nd Street toward Skillman Avenue, leaving the shaken woman with bruises to her neck. She declined medical treatment at the scene.

The assailant is described as a man with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark jeans, gray and white sneakers, and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points

  • An 82-year-old woman was robbed inside her Queens building on Tuesday morning
  • The suspect fled with a necklace valued at approximately $800
  • The victim sustained bruising but declined medical attention
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Police seek two suspects in chain-snatching at Brook...

One dead, one missing after explosion at U.S....

Driver critically injured after crashing into Howell Township...

Maryland police renew call for tips in unsolved...

Staten Island mother and son extradited to New...

NYC Department of Education employee arrested in Queens...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.