Queens woman, 82, attacked in broad daylight for necklace as thief flees north on foot

QUEENS, NY – In a quiet Queens neighborhood on Tuesday morning, an elderly woman was suddenly ambushed inside her own building by a thief who ripped a gold necklace from her neck before sprinting off down the street.

Around 11 a.m., an unidentified man entered a residential building near 42nd Street and 43rd Avenue. Once inside, he crept up behind an 82-year-old resident and forcibly yanked her necklace—worth approximately $800—off her neck, according to reports.

The suspect then fled on foot, bolting north on 42nd Street toward Skillman Avenue, leaving the shaken woman with bruises to her neck. She declined medical treatment at the scene.

The assailant is described as a man with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark jeans, gray and white sneakers, and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

—

Key Points

An 82-year-old woman was robbed inside her Queens building on Tuesday morning

The suspect fled with a necklace valued at approximately $800

The victim sustained bruising but declined medical attention