Schenectady woman shot in leg during evening incident

A quiet Monday night turned violent when gunfire rang out in a Schenectady neighborhood.

SCHENECTADY, NY – As she stood near the intersection of Watt Street and Tremont Avenue on Monday evening, a woman in her 30s was struck in the leg by a bullet, prompting a swift police response and an active search for the shooter.

The incident unfolded around 8:31 p.m., when officers were called to the scene for reports of a gunshot victim. Responding units found the woman wounded and quickly arranged for her transport to a local hospital. Police said her injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting but have not identified or located a suspect. Officials are urging anyone with information to call the department’s tips line at 518-788-6566.

Key Points

  • Woman in her 30s shot in the leg Monday night in Schenectady.
  • Incident happened near Watt Street and Tremont Avenue around 8:31 p.m.
  • No suspect in custody and investigation ongoing.
