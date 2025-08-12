Stamford police investigating verbal disturbance outside Islamic Center

A man who allegedly hurled derogatory remarks at mosque congregants in Stamford is under investigation by local police.

by Breaking Local News Report
police light
Police light at the scene of an emergency.

STAMFORD, CT — Authorities are investigating an incident in front of the Islamic Center on Washington Boulevard involving a male driver who allegedly made derogatory statements toward congregants, the Stamford Police Department confirmed Sunday.

The disturbance occurred on the evening of August 9 outside the Islamic Center at 1558 Washington Blvd. Officers from the Patrol Division responded the following day to initiate an investigation after receiving a report about the verbal encounter.

According to police, the man stopped his vehicle in front of the center and began verbally engaging with several individuals, allegedly using offensive language. No physical altercation was reported.

The case has been turned over to the Bureau of Investigation and is being handled in coordination with the State’s Attorney’s Office. The individual involved has been identified, but his name has not been released.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Stamford Police Department Major Crimes Unit, Squad “B”.

——
Key Points

  • Stamford police are investigating a verbal disturbance outside the Islamic Center on Washington Blvd.
  • A male driver allegedly made derogatory remarks to congregants on the evening of August 9
  • The case is under review by the Bureau of Investigation and State’s Attorney’s Office

