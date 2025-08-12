Staten Island mother and son extradited to New Jersey in fatal Garden State Parkway street-racing crash

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – A Staten Island mother and her son have been returned to New Jersey to face charges stemming from a deadly street-racing crash on the Garden State Parkway that killed one passenger and seriously injured another.

Authorities say the June 29 crash happened when 20-year-old Alvi Limani, driving a BMW X3, was racing alongside a BMW M5 driven by 23-year-old Jeter Ogando. Limani’s vehicle struck two other cars, ejecting two passengers. One of them, 20-year-old Albion Hysenaj, died from his injuries. Another 21-year-old passenger was hospitalized in serious condition.

Investigators allege Limani fled the crash scene on foot with another passenger, 19-year-old Emily Harrington, who now faces charges of hindering, obstruction, and conspiracy to endanger another. Ogando has been charged with vehicular homicide, endangering another, and assault by auto.

Prosecutors say Limani and his mother, 42-year-old Vilma Vneshta, flew to Miami after the crash in an attempt to leave the country. Both were arrested in Florida on July 17 and extradited to New Jersey this week.

