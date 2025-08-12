Staten Island mother and son extradited to New Jersey in fatal Garden State Parkway street-racing crash

A high-speed race on the Garden State Parkway ended in tragedy, flight across state lines, and a mother-son extradition.

by Breaking Local News Report
A JetBlue passenger jet lands with New York City as a backdrop

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – A Staten Island mother and her son have been returned to New Jersey to face charges stemming from a deadly street-racing crash on the Garden State Parkway that killed one passenger and seriously injured another.

@jhongb85 Secuencia completa de cómo viví este momento y me doy cuenta que al llegar a New York veo toda esta policía , al salir del avión los estaban esperando , por lo visto estaban en busca y captura tras correr carrera ilegal y matar a una persona , su madre estaba intentando sacarlo del país pero como se ve no fue posible #newyorkcity #airport #detencion #eeuu🇺🇸 ♬ sonido original – jhongb85

Authorities say the June 29 crash happened when 20-year-old Alvi Limani, driving a BMW X3, was racing alongside a BMW M5 driven by 23-year-old Jeter Ogando. Limani’s vehicle struck two other cars, ejecting two passengers. One of them, 20-year-old Albion Hysenaj, died from his injuries. Another 21-year-old passenger was hospitalized in serious condition.

Related News:  Atlantic City Police Arrest Elderly Man Threatening Murder-Suicide

Investigators allege Limani fled the crash scene on foot with another passenger, 19-year-old Emily Harrington, who now faces charges of hindering, obstruction, and conspiracy to endanger another. Ogando has been charged with vehicular homicide, endangering another, and assault by auto.

Prosecutors say Limani and his mother, 42-year-old Vilma Vneshta, flew to Miami after the crash in an attempt to leave the country. Both were arrested in Florida on July 17 and extradited to New Jersey this week.

——
Key Points

  • Fatal June 29 Garden State Parkway street race left one dead and one seriously injured
  • Driver Alvi Limani and mother Vilma Vneshta arrested in Florida while allegedly trying to flee
  • Multiple suspects charged, including another driver and a passenger accused of hindering
Related News:  Suffolk County Police Dept. Announces New Citizen Advisory Boards
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

NYC Department of Education employee arrested in Queens...

Woman sought after early morning subway assault in...

Man charged in fatal Yonkers sidewalk shooting

Police seek suspect in Bronx robbery that left...

National Guard mobilized to combat crime in Washington,...

Lorenzo Eduardo Velazquez Romero arrested for assault in...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.