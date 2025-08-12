Suspect arrested in connection to deadly July 7 mass shooting in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a mass shooting that left three people dead last month has been taken into custody by SWAT officers and homicide detectives, police confirmed Tuesday.

Daquan Brown was arrested without incident during the execution of a search warrant at a residence on the 15xx block of South Morston Street. Authorities say the arrest is directly tied to the July 7 mass shooting and triple homicide on the 1500 block of South Etting Street.

Brown has been transported to the Homicide Unit for processing and is facing charges including murder, attempted murder, multiple counts related to firearms violations, and other offenses stemming from the deadly incident.

No photograph of Brown has been released at this time. Investigators stated the case remains active and ongoing.

