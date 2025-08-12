Teen Sisters Reported Missing in Baltimore Area

Baltimore County police are searching for 14-year-old Kaniya Matthews, who was last seen in the Towson area around 8 p.m. on Monday, August 11. She is described as 5’3” tall, weighing 170 pounds, and was wearing a black coat and black pants.

Baltimore County police are searching for 16-year-old Tyliah Matthews, described as 5’6” tall and weighing 143 pounds. She was last seen in the Towson area around 8 p.m. on Monday, August 11, wearing a hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 410-887-2361.