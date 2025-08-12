Texas man crashes into DPS cruiser during border smuggling chase in Rio Grande Valley

A Texas man is behind bars after a wild border chase ended with a crash and five arrests.

by Breaking Local News Report
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol News
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol News

McALLEN, TX – A suspected human smuggler is in federal custody after a high-speed chase ended in a crash with law enforcement and the capture of five undocumented migrants near the Texas-Mexico border on Tuesday morning.

Cesar Rafael Leon, 34, of Pharr, allegedly picked up five individuals who had just crossed the Rio Grande River by raft in Mercedes. According to federal charges, when law enforcement attempted a traffic stop, Leon refused to pull over, triggering a 15-minute pursuit.

Authorities deployed a vehicle immobilization device, but Leon kept fleeing, eventually ramming into a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) vehicle and driving the wrong way down the highway. The chase ended in a shopping plaza in Weslaco, where Leon was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. The five undocumented migrants were also detained.

Leon is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott Hacker in federal court. He faces federal human smuggling charges, including an enhancement for endangering lives, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

Investigators from Border Patrol, Texas DPS, the Hidalgo County Constable’s Office, and the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office participated in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Devin V. Walker is prosecuting.

Key Points

  • Cesar Rafael Leon allegedly smuggled five migrants and led police on a 15-minute chase
  • The pursuit ended after Leon crashed into a DPS unit and was captured in Weslaco
  • Leon faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on federal smuggling charges
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Frederick man gets 12 years for brutal assault...

Chicken Tom? Constituents plan their own town hall...

Construction underway on new pavilion at Somerset County...

Newark police seek suspects in $3,500 designer goods...

Corona man indicted for soliciting 14-year-old girl on...

Rivero-Aliendo brothers arrested in stabbing of moped rider...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.