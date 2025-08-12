Texas man crashes into DPS cruiser during border smuggling chase in Rio Grande Valley

McALLEN, TX – A suspected human smuggler is in federal custody after a high-speed chase ended in a crash with law enforcement and the capture of five undocumented migrants near the Texas-Mexico border on Tuesday morning.

Cesar Rafael Leon, 34, of Pharr, allegedly picked up five individuals who had just crossed the Rio Grande River by raft in Mercedes. According to federal charges, when law enforcement attempted a traffic stop, Leon refused to pull over, triggering a 15-minute pursuit.

Authorities deployed a vehicle immobilization device, but Leon kept fleeing, eventually ramming into a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) vehicle and driving the wrong way down the highway. The chase ended in a shopping plaza in Weslaco, where Leon was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. The five undocumented migrants were also detained.

Leon is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott Hacker in federal court. He faces federal human smuggling charges, including an enhancement for endangering lives, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

Investigators from Border Patrol, Texas DPS, the Hidalgo County Constable’s Office, and the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office participated in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Devin V. Walker is prosecuting.

—

