Thirteen arrested in Roxbury human trafficking and vice operation

BOSTON, MA – A joint enforcement operation targeting human trafficking and related crimes in Roxbury on Monday led to the arrest of 13 individuals on a range of charges, Boston police announced.

The August 11 initiative focused on the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, as well as Allerton and Pompeii streets, and was carried out by the Boston Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit in partnership with the Massachusetts State Police Special Services Section, FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, and officers from District B-2.

Officials said the operation aimed to combat sexual exploitation, disrupt victim recruitment, and address associated property crime and quality-of-life concerns.

Those arrested face charges including sexual conduct for a fee, possession of a Class B substance, resisting arrest, and multiple outstanding warrants. The suspects, ranging in age from 26 to 49, are from communities across Massachusetts, including Boston, Brockton, Everett, Marshfield, Stoughton, Winchendon, Melrose, and more.

All are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Key Points

13 people arrested during a human trafficking enforcement operation in Roxbury

Charges include sexual conduct for a fee, drug possession, and outstanding warrants

Operation involved Boston police, state police, and FBI task force partners