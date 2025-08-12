Three arrested after armed attempted kidnapping in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Just after midnight Tuesday, three suspects were taken into custody after police say they assaulted two men at gunpoint and tried to force them into a vehicle.

Around 12:30 a.m. on August 12, Annapolis officers responded to reports of possible gunfire near Americana Drive and Norman Drive. They found one victim on Bay Ridge Avenue, who told police he and a second man were confronted by three armed individuals, assaulted, and forced into a black sedan. The first victim managed to escape and alert officers.

Using his information, police located the sedan and found the second victim a few blocks away. Several firearms were recovered from the vehicle, and all three suspects were arrested at the scene.

Both victims declined medical treatment. The suspects face multiple criminal charges.

―――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

Two men were assaulted and forced into a car at gunpoint in Annapolis early Tuesday

One victim escaped and led police to the vehicle and the second victim

Three suspects were arrested and multiple firearms recovered from the car