Three Delaware men charged after drug task force seizes crack, cocaine, fentanyl, cash, and guns

Delaware detectives shut down a regional drug ring, seizing narcotics, cash, and a gun during coordinated raids.

by Breaking Local News Report
Delaware State Police - File Photo.

WILMINGTON, DE — A multi-agency investigation targeting a drug trafficking operation in Delaware and Maryland ended this week with the arrest of three Delaware men and the seizure of large quantities of narcotics, cash, and a firearm.

Detectives with the Delaware State Police, working in coordination with the Cecil County (Maryland) Drug Task Force, arrested Aaron Nickerson, 34, of Wilmington; Khalil Rodriguez-Fitzgerald, 30, of New Castle; and Malcolm Moore, 33, of Claymont on August 6 following a months-long probe into a drug trafficking organization distributing cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana throughout New Castle County and nearby Cecil County.

The three suspects were stopped by Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team officers in a rental vehicle driven by Nickerson in Wilmington. A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 140 grams of crack cocaine, 4.3 pounds of marijuana, and more than $11,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Subsequent search warrants were executed at locations in New Castle County, where police found an additional 323 grams of cocaine, 108 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 1,800 grams of phenacetin (a cutting agent), 24 grams of marijuana, one handgun, ammunition, over $21,000 in suspected drug money, and various items used in drug distribution. Two children were present during the execution of one of the search warrants.

Nickerson, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, was charged and arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 11. He is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $178,500 cash bond.

——
Key Points

  • Three men were arrested in Wilmington after a joint Delaware-Maryland drug investigation concluded
  • Police seized cocaine, crack, marijuana, cutting agents, a firearm, and over $32,000 in suspected drug proceeds
  • A convicted felon among the suspects was found with ammunition and a gun in a home with children present
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Harrington man charged with 6th DUI after Felton...

Delaware State Police reveal identities in double killing

Chainsaw threat leads to arrest after Bridgeville tractor...

Delaware State Police honors Lt. Colonel Daniel Meadows...

Bridgeville man sought after chainsaw threat and assault...

Three found dead in Delaware home in apparent...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.