Tuesday morning commute in New Jersey sees typical delays, crashes, and construction

Trenton, NJ – Morning commuters faced a series of roadblocks Tuesday as crashes, lane closures, and delays rippled across major highways in New Jersey.

Just after 7 a.m., a crash on I-195 eastbound west of Exit 6 near the New Jersey Turnpike in Robbinsville shut down all lanes, sending drivers scrambling for alternate routes. Around the same time, a disabled vehicle on the Turnpike’s inner roadway southbound just north of Interchange 9 in New Brunswick blocked the right lane, slowing southbound traffic.

A separate crash on NJ 23 southbound just south of Paterson Hamburg Turnpike in Kinnelon closed one of two lanes shortly after 7 a.m., while an earlier overturned vehicle on I-295 northbound in Westampton Township continued to cause backups near Exit 45.

Compounding the delays, an early morning fluid spill on I-80 eastbound east of the Allamuchy Rest Area closed all lanes in Allamuchy Township around 6 a.m., and a watermain break on North Service Road near Cargo Road in New York forced alternating traffic in the northbound lanes.

Delays also stacked up across the region, with westbound NJ 24 slowed near Exit 7 in Millburn Township, heavy traffic on both the upper and lower levels of the George Washington Bridge, and backups on US 1&9 Truck Route in Jersey City. Additional slowdowns were reported on I-280 eastbound in Newark, US 206 northbound in Sussex County, both the Eastern and Western Spurs of the Turnpike near Interchange 15W, and stretches of the Garden State Parkway, NJ 21, Pulaski Skyway, and NJ 139.

Morning drivers were urged to allow extra travel time, with some areas already seeing delays of up to 20 minutes during peak rush.

