Two charged after burglary at Utica garage caught on video

Garage surveillance led Utica police straight to two men now charged in a morning burglary.

by Breaking Local News Report

UTICA, NYPolice arrested two men Tuesday morning after surveillance footage showed them entering a detached garage and taking property from a Schuyler Street residence.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on August 12, when the victim contacted Utica police after spotting the break-in on video. Officers reviewed the footage, issued a BOLO for the suspects, and quickly located them nearby.

Jonathan Young, 53, of Utica, and Jeremy Godwin, 43, of Rome, were taken into custody and charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

―――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――
Key Points

  • Surveillance video captured two men stealing from a garage on Schuyler Street in Utica
  • Police quickly identified and arrested both suspects nearby
  • The men face burglary and petit larceny charges

