Two charged after burglary at Utica garage caught on video

UTICA, NY – Police arrested two men Tuesday morning after surveillance footage showed them entering a detached garage and taking property from a Schuyler Street residence.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on August 12, when the victim contacted Utica police after spotting the break-in on video. Officers reviewed the footage, issued a BOLO for the suspects, and quickly located them nearby.

Jonathan Young, 53, of Utica, and Jeremy Godwin, 43, of Rome, were taken into custody and charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

