Two dead, five critically injured in Clairton Coke Works explosion as investigation continues

CLAIRTON, PA – A day after a deadly explosion rocked the Clairton Coke Works facility, Allegheny County officials confirmed that two men were killed and five others remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition as authorities continue to investigate the incident alongside federal and local partners.

The Allegheny County Police Department, working in coordination with the County Fire Marshal’s Office, began scene assessments late Monday following the early-morning blast. Investigators have also initiated interviews with several workers who were present at the time.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified one of the victims as 39-year-old Timothy Quinn of Westmoreland County. The second victim’s identity is still being confirmed in consultation with the family.

Five additional adult males, ages 43 to 54, were treated at Jefferson Hospital and released the same day. Multiple other individuals were treated for minor injuries at the scene. Officials have not yet finalized the total number of people affected.

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) confirmed that air quality levels — including PM 2.5, sulfur dioxide, and hydrogen sulfide — remained within acceptable federal and state limits throughout the event. Two ACHD inspectors were on-site during the explosion. One was injured, hospitalized, and has since been released.

County Executive Sara Innamorato urged patience as the investigation proceeds, emphasizing the need for a thorough inquiry and transparency from U.S. Steel, which owns and operates the Clairton facility.

Key Points

Two workers were killed and five others remain in critical but stable condition following the Clairton Coke Works explosion

One of the deceased has been identified as Timothy Quinn, 39, of Westmoreland County

Officials report air quality remained within federal limits during and after the incident