Two wounded in Annapolis shooting on Newtowne Road

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Thursday morning gunfire in Annapolis left two people hospitalized after shots rang out on Newtowne Road.

At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Road for reports of a shooting. They found two adult victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No suspect information has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points

Shooting reported at 9:45 a.m. Thursday on Newtowne Road in Annapolis

Two adults hospitalized with gunshot wounds

Investigation ongoing with no suspects identified yet