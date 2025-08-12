Two wounded in Annapolis shooting on Newtowne Road

Morning violence struck Newtowne Road, leaving two people wounded and detectives searching for answers.

by Breaking Local News Report

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Thursday morning gunfire in Annapolis left two people hospitalized after shots rang out on Newtowne Road.

At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Road for reports of a shooting. They found two adult victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No suspect information has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points

  • Shooting reported at 9:45 a.m. Thursday on Newtowne Road in Annapolis
  • Two adults hospitalized with gunshot wounds
  • Investigation ongoing with no suspects identified yet
