Two wounded in Annapolis shooting on Newtowne Road

3
——
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Thursday morning gunfire in Annapolis left two people hospitalized after shots rang out on Newtowne Road.
At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Road for reports of a shooting. They found two adult victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No suspect information has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.
——
Key Points
- Shooting reported at 9:45 a.m. Thursday on Newtowne Road in Annapolis
- Two adults hospitalized with gunshot wounds
- Investigation ongoing with no suspects identified yet