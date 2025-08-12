Virginia Democrat Mikie Sherrill Says She’ll Fix Everything New Jersey Democrats Broke in the Garden State

Virginia Democrat Mikie Sherrill, who now calls New Jersey home is continuing to call out the failures of Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Democrat party, highlighting the mess the governor and the Democrats have created in New Jersey over the past eight years, each time she posts on social media.

Sherrill claims to have a plan to ‘fix’ New Jersey, despite the state being controlled by her own party in the assembly and senate for decades.



Sherrill, the Democratic nominee for New Jersey governor, is positioning her 2025 campaign as a corrective force against longstanding issues plaguing the Garden State—many of which are attributed to decades of Democratic governance.

Let’s not forget, she’s a former Navy helicopter pilot. Now that the key feature of her campaign has been put out there, lets move on.

She has vowed to address high taxes, soaring energy costs, dysfunctional mass transit, overdevelopment, soft-on-crime policies, and a failed energy strategy, even as opponents argue these problems stem from the very party she represents.

Sherrill’s campaign launched with a focus on affordability and infrastructure, framing her as a pragmatic fixer ready to overhaul systems that have burdened New Jersey residents under successive Democratic administrations, including current Gov. Phil Murphy’s term-limited tenure.

As she faces Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli in the November election, recent polls show her leading by a narrow margin, with voters increasingly concerned about economic pressures in one of the nation’s most expensive states.

Her plan to combat Ciattarelli? That’s easy, blame President Trump and Jack Ciattarelli, who hasn’t held public office for many years now.

New Jersey consistently ranks among the highest-taxed states in the U.S., with property taxes averaging over $9,000 annually—a burden often blamed on Democratic fiscal policies that prioritize expansive social programs and public spending.

Sherrill has championed tax relief measures in Congress, including efforts to restore the full State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction capped by the 2017 Trump tax reforms, which she argues disproportionately hurts middle-class New Jerseyans.

In her gubernatorial platform, she promises to cut property taxes by reforming school funding formulas and reducing state spending on non-essential programs, aiming to provide relief to families squeezed by inflation and rising costs.

You know, those same school funding formulas that used to work for everyone, but suddenly stopped working for rural communities and the suburbs. You know, the school funding formula that is currently highly respected by her own political party?

New Jersey’s energy bills have skyrocketed, driven by aggressive green energy mandates and the phase-out of fossil fuels without adequate alternatives in place. Residents face some of the highest utility rates in the Northeast, exacerbated by policies like the Energy Master Plan, which critics say has led to unreliable supply and increased dependence on out-of-state imports.

Sherrill, in the past has supported Governor Murphy’s energy plan. Now, she’s admitting she was wrong?

It’s a little too late, our bills just jumped 100% thanks to her support of Murphy’s failed green energy agenda.

NJ Transit, the state’s beleaguered public transportation system, has become synonymous with delays, breakdowns, and overcrowding—issues that have worsened under Democratic oversight due to chronic underfunding and mismanagement.

Commuters endure frequent service disruptions, outdated infrastructure, and fare hikes that outpace improvements. Sherrill, drawing from her experience representing suburban districts reliant on rail and bus lines, plans to invest in modernization, including electrification of key routes and integration with regional systems like Amtrak.

Her campaign emphasizes accountability, promising to overhaul NJ Transit’s leadership and secure federal grants to fix signaling systems and expand capacity, all while holding the line on fares for working families.

Not likely, Phil Murphy promised all of that eight year ago and it has only become worse since then.

New Jersey’s landscape, leading to sprawl, traffic congestion, and strained local resources, often fueled by Democratic-backed zoning reforms and incentives for high-density housing.

Critics point to policies that prioritize urban growth over preservation, resulting in lost green spaces and overburdened schools and utilities. Sherrill aims to implement “smart growth” strategies, including stricter environmental reviews for new projects and incentives for brownfield redevelopment instead of encroaching on farmland.

She’s also calling for more affordable housing projects in rural and suburban communities. That plan is more of the same, but with some fancy Virginia style wordsmithing to fool all of the simpletons here in Jersey.

Democratic-led criminal justice reforms, including bail changes and reduced sentences for non-violent offenses, have drawn fire for contributing to rising crime rates in cities like Newark and Camden. Opponents argue these “soft-on-crime” approaches have emboldened offenders and strained law enforcement resources.

Yes, she supports that. She has been vocal about second chances and juvenile justice reforms.

Let’s not forget she openly embraces the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies and sat silently while millions of illegal criminal aliens flooded the country.

Mikie Sherrill is correct. New Jersey is a mess.

What she doesn’t say in public is that her party and her like-minded values did that.