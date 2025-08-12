Woman found shot dead inside Germantown home

PHILADELPHIA, PA – As the sun was setting on Monday evening, a woman was found inside a Germantown residence with a fatal gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue in the city’s 14th District, where an adult female was discovered suffering from a single gunshot injury. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene at 6:45 p.m.

The area was secured by police, and investigators with the Homicide Unit began canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and evidence. No suspects have been identified, no arrests have been made, and the firearm used in the killing has not been recovered.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

——

Key Points

Woman found shot inside a home on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue

Pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. Monday by medics

No arrests or weapon recovered as homicide investigation continues