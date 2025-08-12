Woman sought after early morning subway assault in Queens

A predawn scuffle in a Queens subway station ended with a suspect vanishing aboard an outbound train.

by Breaking Local News Report

QUEENS, NY – In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a man was attacked with a cellphone inside a Queens subway station before the suspect fled onto a train.

At about 3:05 a.m., a 28-year-old man was on the mezzanine level of the Queens Boulevard and Woodhaven Boulevard subway station when an unidentified woman struck him in the face with a cellphone. The suspect then ran toward the Jamaica-bound “E” train and left the station.

The victim declined medical treatment at the scene.

Police describe the woman as approximately 25 years old, with a medium complexion, slim build, short black hair, and last seen wearing a short black dress and black shoes. The search for the suspect is ongoing.

Related News:  Hasidic man assaulted in Crown Heights amid spike in antisemitic attacks

——
Key Points

  • Man struck in the face with cellphone inside Queens subway station at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday
  • Suspect fled toward Jamaica-bound “E” train after assault
  • Victim refused medical attention and investigation is ongoing
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Police seek suspect in Bronx robbery that left...

Bronx man accused of window break-in and assault...

Six New Yorkers hit $50K Powerball prizes in...

Manhattan corner store sells winning lottery ticket

Brooklyn man shot dead on Pine Street early...

Pair assaults Bronx store worker during shoplifting attempt

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.