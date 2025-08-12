Woman sought after early morning subway assault in Queens

QUEENS, NY – In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a man was attacked with a cellphone inside a Queens subway station before the suspect fled onto a train.

At about 3:05 a.m., a 28-year-old man was on the mezzanine level of the Queens Boulevard and Woodhaven Boulevard subway station when an unidentified woman struck him in the face with a cellphone. The suspect then ran toward the Jamaica-bound “E” train and left the station.

The victim declined medical treatment at the scene.

Police describe the woman as approximately 25 years old, with a medium complexion, slim build, short black hair, and last seen wearing a short black dress and black shoes. The search for the suspect is ongoing.

