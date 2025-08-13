$2 million jackpot ticket sold at GIANT Food Stores

READING, PA — A Pennsylvania Lottery player in Berks County is holding a ticket worth more than $2 million after matching all five numbers in the Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing held Monday night.

The jackpot-winning ticket matched the numbers 5, 12, 19, 29, and 39 to win $2,019,939.50, less applicable withholding. It was sold at GIANT Food Stores, located at 4655 Perkiomen Avenue in Reading. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The prize marks one of the largest recent Cash 5 with Quick Cash wins in the state. More than 37,200 other tickets also won prizes in the same drawing.

The winning player has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the Cash 5 prize. Winners of any Quick Cash instant game included with the $2 ticket also have one year from the date of purchase to claim. The Pennsylvania Lottery advises holders of winning tickets to sign the back immediately and contact a Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for further instructions.

In the Cash 5 game, players choose five numbers from a field of 1 to 43. To win the jackpot, all five numbers must match the ones drawn. Lower-tier prizes are awarded for matching two, three, or four numbers. Each Cash 5 with Quick Cash play also includes an instant-win component, offering players an additional chance to win $2 or $6 instantly.

