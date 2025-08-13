21-year-old shot in Baltimore as crime scene found blocks away

BALTIMORE, MD — A 21-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot before sunrise Sunday morning in Southeast Baltimore, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

At approximately 5:11 a.m. on August 10, Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Orleans Street following a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A follow-up investigation determined that the shooting actually occurred in the 200 block of N. Glover Street, where officers found evidence of a crime scene.

Detectives from the Southeast District Shooting Unit are leading the investigation. No suspects or motive have been publicly identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip online via the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

