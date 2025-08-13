$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Blair County

Blair County player hit the $3 million jackpot with a scratch-off ticket bought at an Altoona store

ALTOONA, PA — A Pennsylvania Lottery player is now a millionaire after purchasing a $3 million-winning Mega Bucks Scratch-Off ticket from a retailer in Blair County, officials announced Tuesday.

The winning ticket was sold at Sandy’s California Ave, located at 5915 California Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the top-prize-winning ticket.

Mega Bucks is a $30 Scratch-Off game offering multiple prizes, including several top prizes of $3 million. The Pennsylvania Lottery reminded players that prizes on scratch-off games must be claimed within one year from the game’s posted end-sale date.

The Lottery does not know in advance where winning tickets will be sold, as all scratch-offs are distributed randomly. A prize is only officially linked to a store once the winning ticket is validated and claimed.

Winners are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket immediately and contact the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 for instructions on how to claim. All prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable taxes.

Details on game rules, prize structures, and odds can be found at palottery.com or through the official Lottery app.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • $3 million Mega Bucks Scratch-Off ticket sold at Sandy’s California Ave in Altoona
  • Retailer receives $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket
  • Scratch-Off prizes must be claimed within one year of game end-sale date
