5-year-old girl among six shot in deadly Baltimore attack

Mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore leaves one dead and five injured, including 5-year-old girl

BALTIMORE, MD — A Saturday night shooting at a busy Northwest Baltimore intersection left one man dead and five others wounded, including a 5-year-old girl, as police continue to search for the person or persons responsible.

Just before 9 p.m. on August 9, Northern District officers responded to a call for a shooting at the intersection of Queensberry and Spaulding Avenues. Upon arrival, officers found six victims with gunshot wounds—four men and two women—sprawled across the scene.

All six were rushed to area hospitals for treatment. One of the male victims, 38 years old, was later pronounced dead in the early morning hours of August 10. The other five victims—a 5-year-old girl, a 23-year-old woman, and three men aged 32, 33, and 52—are being treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and are asking the public to come forward with any information. No arrests have been made, and police have not released details about a possible motive or suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or through the organization’s website.

Key Points

  • Six people were shot Saturday night at Queensberry and Spaulding Avenues
  • A 38-year-old man died; five others, including a 5-year-old girl, were hospitalized
  • Police urge anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7LOCKUP
