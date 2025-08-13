Alexandria man charged in string of Hybla Valley burglaries

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA — A 23-year-old Alexandria man is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of April burglaries targeting businesses in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County.

Police say the break-ins shared a similar pattern — the suspect used a rock to smash his way inside before stealing cash. One of the incidents occurred around 2:15 a.m. on April 17 at La Taza Panaderia in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Detectives linked the case to other April burglaries with the same method of entry.

The suspect, identified as Eliasar Flores, was already in custody at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was served warrants for four counts of burglary, five counts of destruction of property, and three counts of petit larceny. He remains held without bond.

Court records show Flores was also arrested in 2022 in connection with two restaurant burglaries committed within five days of each other.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points