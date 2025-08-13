Armed robbery in DC caught on camera as suspects flee

Gunpoint robbery in Northwest DC caught on camera as police search for suspects

by Local News Report

WASHINGTON, DC — A midday robbery involving a handgun unfolded in broad daylight on a Northwest DC street as a group of suspects confronted a victim and made off with stolen property, prompting a public plea for help from law enforcement.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:31 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, in the 1300 block of V Street NW. According to police, several individuals approached the victim, and one of the suspects pulled a gun and demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim complied, and the group fled the scene with the stolen items.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects, and police have released those images in hopes the public can help identify them.

The case remains under active investigation. No injuries were reported during the robbery.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons involved in this crime. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or send an anonymous text to 50411.

