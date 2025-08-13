Baltimore duo charged after violent attack on moped rider

BALTIMORE, MD — A 20-year-old man was knocked off his moped, stabbed, and left injured in Southeast Baltimore over the weekend, leading to the arrest of two brothers now facing attempted murder charges.

The incident occurred Saturday in the 2500 block of Eastern Avenue. Investigators say Winston Rivero-Aliendo, 23, and Wilson Rivero-Aliendo, 27, both of Baltimore, ambushed the victim, forcing him off his moped before assaulting and stabbing him. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the attack, officers from the Southeast District and District Action Team, with assistance from the Foxtrot helicopter unit, tracked both suspects to the 3400 block of Pulaski Highway. The brothers were taken into custody without incident.

They were transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and multiple counts of assault.

A third male was also arrested at the scene on unrelated charges.

Investigators believe the attack may have stemmed from a dispute over a stolen moped. The case remains under investigation.

