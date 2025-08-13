Baltimore woman’s $20 scratch-off ticket turns into a $1 million windfall

BALTIMORE, MD — A routine errand run in June turned life-changing for a Baltimore woman who scratched her way to a $1 million prize on the $20 MONOPOLY™ X100 game.

The winner purchased the ticket at York Road Plaza Wine and Spirits, located at 6360 York Road in Baltimore, as part of a handful of scratch-offs she picked up that day. Later that night, while at home, she began scratching the tickets and was stunned when one revealed a matching number worth $1 million.

“I took off my glasses and thought, ‘This can’t be right,’” she said after claiming the prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters on August 12. She called her daughter for a second opinion, who rushed from work to verify the win. The two scanned the ticket using the Maryland Lottery app and confirmed the top prize.

The emotional winner said she plans to retire immediately, make home improvements, share with close family, and invest the rest. York Road Plaza Wine and Spirits will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 MONOPOLY™ X100 scratch-off launched in January 2025 as part of a family of MONOPOLY-themed Maryland Lottery games. Two $1 million top prizes remain unclaimed.

