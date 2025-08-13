Baltimore woman’s $20 scratch-off ticket turns into a $1 million windfall

Baltimore woman wins $1 million on MONOPOLY X100 scratch-off ticket

by Local News Report

BALTIMORE, MD — A routine errand run in June turned life-changing for a Baltimore woman who scratched her way to a $1 million prize on the $20 MONOPOLY™ X100 game.

The winner purchased the ticket at York Road Plaza Wine and Spirits, located at 6360 York Road in Baltimore, as part of a handful of scratch-offs she picked up that day. Later that night, while at home, she began scratching the tickets and was stunned when one revealed a matching number worth $1 million.

“I took off my glasses and thought, ‘This can’t be right,’” she said after claiming the prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters on August 12. She called her daughter for a second opinion, who rushed from work to verify the win. The two scanned the ticket using the Maryland Lottery app and confirmed the top prize.

The emotional winner said she plans to retire immediately, make home improvements, share with close family, and invest the rest. York Road Plaza Wine and Spirits will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 MONOPOLY™ X100 scratch-off launched in January 2025 as part of a family of MONOPOLY-themed Maryland Lottery games. Two $1 million top prizes remain unclaimed.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • Baltimore woman won $1 million on a MONOPOLY™ X100 scratch-off ticket
  • Winning ticket purchased at York Road Plaza Wine and Spirits on York Road
  • Winner plans to retire, make home upgrades, and share with family
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Young woman wounded in shooting in Baltimore

Grocery trip ends in surprise $50,000 scratch-off win

Woman shot and injured in overnight Baltimore gunfire

$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Blair...

Man shot dead after early morning gunfire on...

Trio of Powerball wins brings $150K in prizes...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.