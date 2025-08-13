Beloved accelerant detection K9 Camden remembered after years of service

K9 Camden, who sniffed out evidence in hundreds of cases, is being remembered as a cherished partner and national asset.

by Breaking Local News Report

BALTIMORE, MD — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is mourning the loss of K9 Camden, a highly trained accelerant detection dog who served in more than 500 investigations and was part of a close-knit national team of elite K9 units.

K9 Camden was partnered with retired Union County, North Carolina, Fire Marshal Rigoli. The pair graduated from ATF Class #117, alongside Deputy Chief Nelson and K9 Zorro, and S/DSFM Decker and K9 Sky from Maryland. The teams trained together extensively, including a memorable session at Camden Yards — the namesake of the K9 — forming a bond that extended beyond their work.

With fewer than 65 ATF-certified Accelerant Detection K9 teams across the country, Camden was part of a specialized group that handles high-level investigations. His track record included over 500 cases and participation in seven National Response Team deployments.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office called Camden’s passing a loss to the entire K9 community, emphasizing the deep connection shared between these dogs and their handlers.

Key Points

  • K9 Camden served in over 500 fire investigations and 7 National Response Team callouts
  • Camden was part of ATF Class #117 and trained with Maryland K9 teams at Camden Yards
  • The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal honored Camden as part of a national K9 family
