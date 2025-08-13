Bridgeport gang member gets 40 years for fatal shooting and gang-related violence

BRIDGEPORT, CT – A 30-year-old member of a violent Bridgeport street gang was sentenced Monday to 40 years in federal prison for his role in a racketeering conspiracy that included murder, drug trafficking, car theft, and attacks on rival gangs.

Lorenzo Carter, also known as “Zo” and “Skiii,” received a 480-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley following his conviction on racketeering charges in November. Carter was part of the Original North End (O.N.E.) gang, which operated in the Trumbull Gardens area of Bridgeport and waged violent conflicts with rival gangs, including the East End, East Side, and PT Barnum crews.

On August 13, 2018, Carter and other O.N.E. members shot and killed Len Smith, 25, who they mistakenly believed was affiliated with the East End gang. Smith and a woman were sitting in a parked car on Stratford Avenue when Carter and his crew opened fire, killing Smith and seriously injuring the woman. The group then transported the stolen Jeep used in the shooting to Indian Well State Park in Shelton, where they set it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Investigators say the gang was responsible for a string of crimes including robberies, narcotics distribution, vehicle thefts, and multiple shootings. Members frequently used social media to coordinate attacks, showcase firearms, and celebrate acts of violence. Carter was arrested in May 2021 and held without bond until his conviction.

His record includes prior gun convictions. In 2016, he served 21 months in federal prison for illegal firearm possession.

Carter is one of 47 individuals convicted as part of a sweeping federal crackdown on Bridgeport gang violence, which has so far resolved eight homicides and 20 attempted murders.

—

Key Points

Lorenzo Carter, 30, sentenced to 40 years for racketeering and murder linked to O.N.E. gang activity

Carter participated in a 2018 shooting that killed one and injured another, then helped burn the getaway vehicle

He is among 47 gang members convicted in a federal operation that solved multiple homicides

A Bridgeport gang member who mistook his target and left one dead will now spend four decades behind bars.