Driver in critical condition after crashing car into Howell business

FREEHOLD, NJ — Authorities are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash in Howell Township that left a woman in critical condition after her car veered off the road and slammed into a building Sunday morning.

At approximately 9:52 a.m. on Sunday, Howell Township Police responded to County Road 547 near Oak Glen Road following a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a commercial property. Preliminary findings show the driver, a female whose identity has not been released, was traveling southbound when she lost control of the vehicle.

Investigators say the car left the roadway on the right side, went over a concrete median island, entered a parking lot, and struck the side of a business. The impact caused significant damage to the structure and left the driver with multiple injuries.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Howell Township Police Department. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

No other injuries were reported, and the business was not open at the time of the incident.

——

Key Points

A female driver is in critical condition after crashing into a Howell business off County Road 547

The car veered off the road, crossed a median, and struck the building Sunday morning

Investigators from multiple agencies are working to determine the cause of the crash