DUI traffic stop in Maryland leads to stolen gun and drug bust

Towson, MD – A Baltimore man was arrested Tuesday morning after a traffic stop on Interstate 83 led Maryland State Police to uncover drugs and a stolen firearm, authorities said.
Jason Christopher Steptoe, 48, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. after a trooper from the Golden Ring Barrack pulled over a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe on southbound I-83 near Ruxton Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, the trooper noticed signs of impairment and arrested Steptoe for driving under the influence.
A K-9 scan of the vehicle revealed a stash of suspected ecstasy pills—estimated at a dozen—and a firearm later identified as stolen from Columbus, Ohio, in 2021.
Steptoe now faces multiple charges including felony illegal possession of a firearm, DUI, and several drug and traffic violations. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
The investigation remains ongoing.
——————————————
Key Points
- Jason Steptoe, 48, arrested in Baltimore County after I-83 traffic stop
- Troopers found suspected ecstasy pills and a firearm stolen from Ohio in 2021
- Steptoe is held without bond and faces multiple felony and DUI charges