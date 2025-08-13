DUI traffic stop in Maryland leads to stolen gun and drug bust

Towson, MD – A Baltimore man was arrested Tuesday morning after a traffic stop on Interstate 83 led Maryland State Police to uncover drugs and a stolen firearm, authorities said.

Jason Christopher Steptoe, 48, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. after a trooper from the Golden Ring Barrack pulled over a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe on southbound I-83 near Ruxton Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, the trooper noticed signs of impairment and arrested Steptoe for driving under the influence.

A K-9 scan of the vehicle revealed a stash of suspected ecstasy pills—estimated at a dozen—and a firearm later identified as stolen from Columbus, Ohio, in 2021.

Steptoe now faces multiple charges including felony illegal possession of a firearm, DUI, and several drug and traffic violations. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points