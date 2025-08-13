DUI traffic stop in Maryland leads to stolen gun and drug bust

Routine traffic stop unraveled into felony charges after troopers found drugs and a stolen gun in a Baltimore man’s SUV

by Local News Report

Towson, MD – A Baltimore man was arrested Tuesday morning after a traffic stop on Interstate 83 led Maryland State Police to uncover drugs and a stolen firearm, authorities said.

Jason Christopher Steptoe, 48, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. after a trooper from the Golden Ring Barrack pulled over a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe on southbound I-83 near Ruxton Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, the trooper noticed signs of impairment and arrested Steptoe for driving under the influence.

A K-9 scan of the vehicle revealed a stash of suspected ecstasy pills—estimated at a dozen—and a firearm later identified as stolen from Columbus, Ohio, in 2021.

Steptoe now faces multiple charges including felony illegal possession of a firearm, DUI, and several drug and traffic violations. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

——————————————
Key Points

  • Jason Steptoe, 48, arrested in Baltimore County after I-83 traffic stop
  • Troopers found suspected ecstasy pills and a firearm stolen from Ohio in 2021
  • Steptoe is held without bond and faces multiple felony and DUI charges
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Wrong-way speed demon charged in Route 70 crash...

Rosedale winner scores $40K in Mega Millions drawing

Two teens caught after ditching stolen ATV in...

Rosedale Mega Millions ticket worth $40K sold at...

Alexandria man charged in string of Hybla Valley...

Woman wounded in early morning Northeast DC

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.