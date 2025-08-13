Edgewater man wins $50K on Gold Bar Bingo ticket during grocery run

EDGEWATER, MD — A routine trip to the grocery store turned into a life-changing moment for an Anne Arundel County man after he scratched off a $5 Maryland Lottery ticket and discovered he had won a $50,000 top prize.

The lucky player, a lawn and tree care worker from Edgewater, had taken a break from playing the lottery but decided to grab a single Gold Bar Bingo scratch-off during a visit to the Safeway on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro. With no specific reason behind the choice, he picked the ticket at random—and hit big.

After scratching the ticket, he noticed a message instructing him to “SEE LOTTERY.” Still unsure of what he had won, he scanned the ticket with the Maryland Lottery app on his phone and was stunned when the $50,000 prize appeared.

He said he remained in his car for about 15 minutes trying to process the win before calling his fiancée and mother to share the news. He later visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Monday to officially claim the prize.

The winner said the unexpected windfall will go toward saving for a house. The Safeway store that sold the ticket will also receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery.

