Fake Rolex haul worth over $250K seized at New York border checkpoint

LEWISTON, NY – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Buffalo Port of Entry intercepted a shipment of counterfeit Rolex watches this summer, preventing over a quarter-million dollars in fake luxury merchandise from entering U.S. commerce.

Starting in July, CBP officers and Import Specialists at the Lewiston port began inspecting multiple shipments of “designer” watches. Fourteen watches were determined to bear counterfeit trademarks nearly identical to those of Rolex, a registered and recorded brand with U.S. authorities. The fake timepieces were seized under federal intellectual property laws.

If authentic, the combined Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of the watches would have totaled approximately $257,000.

CBP stated the seizure reflects the agency’s ongoing efforts to combat counterfeit trade that threatens U.S. businesses, workers, and consumers. Acting Buffalo Port Director Sharon Swiatek emphasized the role of CBP officers in protecting the U.S. economy by identifying fraudulent products before they reach the public.

CBP has legal authority to detain, seize, and destroy goods found to infringe on trademarks or copyrights registered and recorded with the agency. The counterfeit Rolex watches were seized under this authority.

Beyond intellectual property violations, CBP regularly flags other issues in imports, such as misclassification, incorrect country-of-origin labeling, health and safety risks, and fraudulent valuation. Consumers who unknowingly import counterfeit items can also be subject to fines under U.S. law.

