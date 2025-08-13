Grocery trip ends in surprise $50,000 scratch-off win

BALTIMORE, MD — A quick grocery run turned into a major payday for an Edgewater man who picked up a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket and walked away with a $50,000 top prize.

The Anne Arundel County resident, who had taken a break from playing scratch-offs, said he decided on a whim to buy just one ticket while shopping at the Safeway located at 7605 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro. The ticket was Gold Bar Bingo — and it ended up being a jackpot winner.

After scratching it and seeing a message that read “SEE LOTTERY,” he scanned the ticket with the Maryland Lottery app and was stunned to see the $50,000 prize displayed.

He sat in his car for 15 minutes to process what had happened before calling his fiancée and his mother to share the news. The winner, who works in lawn and tree care, told Lottery officials he plans to put the money toward saving for a house.

The Safeway store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery — 1% of the prize value.

Gold Bar Bingo is a $5 ticket with multiple top prizes of $50,000.

