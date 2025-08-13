Group of armed robbers punches man and steals jewelry, wallet in Bronx stickup

An early-morning ambush in the Bronx left one man bruised and without his wallet as armed robbers fled in a dark sedan.

by Breaking Local News Report

BRONX, NY – A 24-year-old man was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning by a group of four armed individuals who surrounded him near East Bay Avenue and Barretto Street before fleeing in a waiting getaway car.

The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m., when the suspects approached the victim and three of them displayed firearms while demanding his belongings. One of the attackers punched the man on the left side of his face, causing pain, before the group stripped him of his jewelry, a wallet containing $200, bank cards, and his house keys.

A fifth accomplice remained behind the wheel of a dark-colored four-door sedan parked nearby. After the robbery, the group fled in the vehicle eastbound on Barretto Street.

Descriptions of the suspects are limited. One was last seen wearing a purple and yellow jacket, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers. The second wore a white sweatshirt with black sweatpants and dark sneakers. The third was dressed in a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and dark sneakers. All three are described as males with medium complexions.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man was punched and robbed by four armed suspects in the Bronx
  • The robbers stole jewelry, $200 cash, cards, and keys before fleeing in a waiting vehicle
  • The group fled eastbound on Barretto Street; police are searching for five suspects
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report


