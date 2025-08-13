Juvenile arrested in Camden for stealing Evesham man’s Cadillac

by Breaking Local News Report

Evesham, NJ – A teenager has been arrested in connection with the theft of a black Cadillac CT4 from an Evesham home last month, police announced Wednesday.

The vehicle was reported stolen on July 30 from a residence on Colts Gait Road between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Evesham detectives launched an immediate investigation and located the car the next day in Camden, where it was recovered, processed for evidence, and returned to its owner.

Following a two-week investigation, detectives identified a juvenile suspect. On August 13, with the help of the New Jersey State Police, Camden County Metro Police Department, Mount Laurel Police Department, and Cherry Hill Police Department, officers executed a search warrant on Dupont Street in Camden. The teen was taken into custody without incident, and evidence related to the theft was seized from the home.

The juvenile has been charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief under a juvenile petition. He was released pending a first appearance in Burlington County Family Court.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities continue to seek any additional information related to the case.

