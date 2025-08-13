Kennett Square man charged with murder after fatal stabbing during attempted car theft

KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA – A 33-year-old man is in custody without bail after prosecutors say he fatally stabbed a 69-year-old homeowner during an attempted car theft, then stole multiple vehicles while fleeing from police.

Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe announced that Javier Rivera was arrested early August 11 and charged with first-degree murder and related offenses.

Investigators say the incident began the night of August 10 when Rivera tried to steal a BMW from a driveway in Kennett Township. The victim confronted him, and during a chase up the driveway, Rivera allegedly stabbed the man in the torso and neck, killing him.

Rivera fled on foot, then stole several vehicles to avoid capture, including a gray Honda Accord he allegedly took after crashing into it and pretending to exchange information. He was also accused of breaking into a West Chester home before returning to his own residence in a stolen Honda CRV, where police arrested him wearing clothing described by witnesses and with what appeared to be dried blood on his shoes and shirt.

The Chester County Detectives are leading the investigation with assistance from multiple local police departments and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Key Points

