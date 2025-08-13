Laurel winner puts travel plans on hold for six-figure lottery jackpot

BALTIMORE, MD — A Laurel resident’s travel plans were put on hold after a $10 Maryland Lottery Grand Progressive FAST PLAY ticket turned into a $184,769 jackpot win.

The lucky player purchased the winning ticket at the Exxon station at 801 Washington Boulevard in Laurel on the eve of his scheduled trip overseas to visit family. Inspired by thoughts of his late mother, he decided to try his luck with a Grand Progressive FAST PLAY ticket, which starts at $100,000 and increases with each ticket sold.

It was in the last row, last column, that he matched the number 38 — revealing the words “Progressive Jackpot” beneath. “Oh my God!” he recalled saying, before having the clerk confirm the win. He was advised to sign the ticket, store it safely, and keep the news quiet.

The 184,769 prize was enough for him to postpone his trip for a week to visit Maryland Lottery headquarters on August 12 and claim it. He says he hasn’t told his overseas family yet and plans to surprise them, using the money to help them.

The Exxon station that sold the ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus.

