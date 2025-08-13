Major New Jersey Higthway Shutdown, Neighborhoods Locked Down in Parsippany

Crime scene investigation - File Photo.

Parsippany, NJ – An intense police presence shut down a stretch of Route 202 and prompted a stay-in-place advisory Wednesday morning as law enforcement converged on the area near Kingston Road.

Heavy police activity was reported shortly after sunrise, leading officials to close Route 202 North at Park Road and instruct residents in surrounding neighborhoods to remain indoors.

The affected residential areas include Kingston Road between Route 202 and Alloway Road, and Route 202 between Richards Street and Marcella Road.

Law enforcement has not released details regarding the nature of the incident, but emphasized the measures were precautionary as they continue to investigate an active situation in the area. No injuries or arrests have been reported, and it remains unclear how long the road closures and residential advisories will remain in effect.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area as significant traffic disruptions are expected. Updates are anticipated as more information becomes available.

Key Points

  • Route 202 North closed at Park Road amid heavy police activity in Parsippany
  • Residents near Kingston Road and surrounding streets told to stay indoors
  • No details yet released on the nature of the police operation

Law enforcement presence locks down key stretch of Parsippany neighborhood in early morning disruption

