Man critically wounded in shooting on Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia

A man was gunned down on a Philadelphia highway and now clings to life as detectives search for answers.

Philadelphia Police Dept. Crime Scene - File Photo by Nikiya

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man was left in critical condition Monday evening after being shot along the 6000 block of Torresdale Avenue, prompting an active investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group.

At approximately 6:57 p.m., officers from the 15th District responded to reports of gunfire and found a male victim lying on the highway with a gunshot wound. Police rushed the victim to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity or age, and no arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points

  • A man was critically injured in a shooting on Torresdale Avenue Monday evening
  • The victim was found on the highway and taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital
  • No arrests or motive have been announced; the investigation is ongoing
