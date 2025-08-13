Man fatally stabbed outside Queens building in late-night attack

Queens, NY – A 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed in front of a beachfront apartment building in the Rockaways late Tuesday night, prompting a homicide investigation as police search for the killer.

The victim was found just after 9 p.m. on the sidewalk near 192 Beach 115th Street, within the jurisdiction of the NYPD’s 100th Precinct, suffering from stab wounds to his chest and left wrist. Officers responded after a 911 caller reported a violent assault at the location.

Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification, officials said. No arrests have been made, and detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

Authorities have not released details regarding a possible motive, suspect description, or whether the attack may have involved individuals known to the victim. The incident occurred near the Rockaway Beach boardwalk, an area that typically sees a mix of residential foot traffic and beachgoers, particularly during summer evenings.

The case remains open, and law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information to come forward.

——
Key Points

  • A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a Queens building Tuesday night
  • The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he later died
  • No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing
