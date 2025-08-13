Man found shot to death on quiet Northwest DC block

WASHINGTON, DC — A deadly burst of gunfire disrupted an early evening in Northwest DC as a 33-year-old man was shot and killed near a residential block, prompting a homicide investigation.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, emergency responders were called to the 1200 block of 12th Street NW following reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Tymark Wells, of Northwest DC, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead after showing no signs of life.

Wells’ identity was confirmed by authorities. Officials have not indicated whether a suspect has been identified or what may have led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

The incident occurred in a mixed-use corridor that includes residences, businesses, and pedestrian traffic. It marks another homicide in an area that has seen intermittent gun violence despite increased patrols.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text tips anonymously to 50411.

